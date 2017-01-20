2017: Buhari charged to provide quali...

2017: Buhari charged to provide quality leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians

As Nigerian joins millions of others across the globe to celebrate the new year, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been charged to provide quality and effective leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians in 2017. Pro-democracy group, The Nigerian Wailers made this call in its new year message, even as it urged Nigerians to be hopeful in 2017.

