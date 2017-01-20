2017; APC will deliver true democrati...

2017; APC will deliver true democratic dividends to Nigerians - Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress has assured that it will do everything possible to ensure the delivery of true democratic dividends to Nigerians. Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, the party`s National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance when he briefed newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Chicago, IL

