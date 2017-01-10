20 Nigerians killed as S/African poli...

20 Nigerians killed as S/African police grip Tochikwu's neck, squeeze to death

6 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the latest extra judicial killing of a Nigerian in South Africa as "worrying and condemnable". Dabiri-Erewa in a statement in Abuja on Monday said that the latest gruesome killing of Tochukwu Nnadi by Police in South Africa who gripped his neck, squeezed tightly until blood gushed out, leading to his death, was unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria.

Chicago, IL

