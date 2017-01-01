10-Year-Old Girl Used as Human Bomb in Nigeria Attack
A 10-year-old girl used as suicide bomber detonated an explosive and killed herself in a New Year's Eve attack in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Although no group or individual has said they are responsible for the attack, using women and little girls is consistent with the tactics of the ISIS-affiliated group Boko Haram.
