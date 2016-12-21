Why Nigerian criminals prefer the cop...

Why Nigerian criminals prefer the cops to the mob

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Economist

IN A sweaty restaurant in Lagos, Ajayi Oluwatosin David, a member of a government-affiliated paramilitary group, displays a picture on his cell phone of three alleged kidnappers lying naked before the feet of a crowd. A day earlier, security guards had caught the trio, stripped them, taken photographs and turned them over to the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,272

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC