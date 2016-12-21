Visit any Fed hospital for free treat...

Visit any Fed hospital for free treatments, FG tells poor sick Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has said Nigerians, living with certain medical conditions that require major surgeries but have been unable to seek healthcare services should visit any Federal Teaching Hospital and or Medical center for free treatment The directive was given in line with the operations of the Rapid Response Initiative , which was inaugurated earlier this year to perform not less than 10,000 free surgeries on poor Nigerian indigenes in need. Prof Adewole gave the directive yesterday during a media interactive session at the just concluded Kuchigoro Primary Healthcare Centre, Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Wed Aristotle 1
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,591

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC