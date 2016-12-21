Visit any Fed hospital for free treatments, FG tells poor sick Nigerians

Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has said Nigerians, living with certain medical conditions that require major surgeries but have been unable to seek healthcare services should visit any Federal Teaching Hospital and or Medical center for free treatment The directive was given in line with the operations of the Rapid Response Initiative , which was inaugurated earlier this year to perform not less than 10,000 free surgeries on poor Nigerian indigenes in need. Prof Adewole gave the directive yesterday during a media interactive session at the just concluded Kuchigoro Primary Healthcare Centre, Abuja.

