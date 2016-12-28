Update on Nigeria's Kidnapped Chibok ...

Update on Nigeria's Kidnapped Chibok School Girls

Some of the twenty-one Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram are pictured during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria, October 19, 2016. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls held captive by Boko Haram .

