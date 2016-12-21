Turkey coup: Nile varsity absorbs 80 ...

Turkey coup: Nile varsity absorbs 80 deported Nigerian students

Succour has come the way of 80 Nigerian students, deported by the Turkish government in the aftermath of the last coup that rattled the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The affected students, according to the Vice Chancellor of the Nile University based in Abuja, have been accepted and offered admissions to continue with their respective courses of studies with scholarship by the institution.

Chicago, IL

