Train carrying Nigerians soldiers, civilians crashes into trailer in Kaduna
A Lagos bound train from Kano collided with a trailer at railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and cut the trailer into two, the Federal Road Safety Corps said in Kaduna on Wednesday. Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr Francis Udoma, told newsmen that the incident occurred at 3 a.m., adding however, that no life was lost.
