Toronto sisters accused of extortion and cyberbullying in Nigeria

Two Toronto sisters are on the wrong side of the law in Nigeria, accused of running a website with aims of extorting money out of wealthy Nigerian men. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, who have Khardashian-like instagram profiles, have, according to reports out of Lagos, Nigeria, been charged with cyberbullying and extortion.

Chicago, IL

