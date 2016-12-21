Tenants to shock Nigerian landlords
Association of Nigerian Tenants says it will complement the Federal Government Housing Policy by constructing affordable housing units across the country to address housing deficit. The president of the association, Mr Edward Olutoke, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that the initiative was to assist the low income earners.
