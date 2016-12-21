Suspect rejects judge in murder case
A suspect who is standing murder trial before a Rivers State High Court, Mr. Doubra Ogbe, has called on the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, to transfer his case to another judge. Ogbe, who is standing trial for the murder of ex-militant leader, Mr. Soboma George, said he has lost confidence in the ability of the trial judge to give fair judgment on the matter.
