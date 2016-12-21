Suspect rejects judge in murder case

Suspect rejects judge in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Vanguard

A suspect who is standing murder trial before a Rivers State High Court, Mr. Doubra Ogbe, has called on the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, to transfer his case to another judge. Ogbe, who is standing trial for the murder of ex-militant leader, Mr. Soboma George, said he has lost confidence in the ability of the trial judge to give fair judgment on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,164

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC