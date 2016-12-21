Suicide bomber attacks market in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri
A suicide bomber attacked a cattle market on Monday in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, the city worst hit by Boko Haram's seven-year insurgency, the police and a witness said. Police said the bomber, who struck the Kasuwan Shanu market in the central district of Kasuwa, was dead but did not give details of any other casualties.
