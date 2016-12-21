Strike stops flights of biggest Niger...

Strike stops flights of biggest Nigerian airline, union says

Workers unpaid for months by Nigeria's biggest airline went on strike Tuesday, halting flights and stranding thousands of passengers days before Christmas. Operations of Arik Air, which flies more than 100 domestic and international flights daily, stopped before dawn Tuesday, Ahmed Roland Maikudi, vice-president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, told The Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

