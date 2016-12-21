Strike over pay stops flights of Nige...

Strike over pay stops flights of Nigeria's biggest airline

Staff and union members of Arik Air protest over unpaid salaries in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Workers unpaid for months by Nigeria's biggest airline went on strike Tuesday, halting flights and stranding thousands of passengers days before Christmas.

