Strike over pay stops flights of Nigeria's biggest airline
Staff and union members of Arik Air protest over unpaid salaries in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Workers unpaid for months by Nigeria's biggest airline went on strike Tuesday, halting flights and stranding thousands of passengers days before Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov 27
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC