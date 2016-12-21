Stop pressurising politicians for money, Cleric advises Nigerians
Rev. Isaac Gbadero of First Baptist Church, Sabongari, Zaria on Saturday advised Nigerians to stop pressurising politicians for money to propel success for, President Buhari's ,anti-corruption crusade. He said the call became imperative in view of the fact that some politicians siphoned public funds to appease their followers by what they considered as "generosity".
