Stop pressurising politicians for mon...

Stop pressurising politicians for money, Cleric advises Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Rev. Isaac Gbadero of First Baptist Church, Sabongari, Zaria on Saturday advised Nigerians to stop pressurising politicians for money to propel success for, President Buhari's ,anti-corruption crusade. He said the call became imperative in view of the fact that some politicians siphoned public funds to appease their followers by what they considered as "generosity".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC