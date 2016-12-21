Standard of living in Nigeria has depreciated abysmally in 1yr- MASSOB

The Cross River State chapter of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra , Tuesday, decried the high cost of living in the country, saying it has inflicted untold hardship on the people with many of them dying from hunger and starvation. MASSOB in a statement in Calabar, by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Okon Effiom, said due to the current economic hardship most Nigerians can no longer afford to buy basic food items and medical bills, a situation he said has led to the loss of lives.

