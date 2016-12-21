SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night ...

SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night attack on Goska, near Kafanchan

Unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan, in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State, early Sunday morning. Among those killed was Gimbia Morik, an SSS 2 student, and daughter of Mr Gideon Morik, former Deputy Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly and also one-time Chairman, Jemaa Local Govermment.

