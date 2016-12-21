Publix Pharma set to tackle rising in...

Publix Pharma set to tackle rising incidence of illnesses in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A s part of efforts to reduce the incidence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as Neglected Tropical Diseases in Nigeria, experts have called for increased access of Nigerians to drugs and other treatment facilities to tackle the rising incidence illnesses in the country. Making the call in Lagos, the Superintendent Pharmacist, Publix Pharmaceuticals - a subsidiary of Publix Healthcare UK, Mr. Davies Akindele, said in the face of scarcity of drugs and other treatment facilities to tackle the rising incidence illnesses in the country, there was need for a pharmaceutical company with quality drugs and network to become closer to the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... 1 hr Aristotle 1
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC