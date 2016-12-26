Plastic rice nightmare in Nigeria

Plastic rice nightmare in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Fake plastic rice - totally convincing by sight, but potentially lethal to eat - has gone from urban legend to horrifying controversy in Nigeria, where a shipment of the stuff was intercepted and is undergoing tests . Is it plastic, or just really weird rice? Somehow everything's gotten murky and confusing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,263

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC