'Plastic' or not? Over 100 bags of fake rice seized in Nigeria
On Tuesday, the Nigerian Custom Service said it intercepted 102 bags of a brand called Best Tomato Rice after a customer alerted authorities. The health ministry released a statement on Friday urging Nigerians to remain calm after preliminary findings found no evidence that the rice was plastic or consisted of toxic chemical substances.
