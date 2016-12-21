OSU football journal: CU defense has strong Nigerian presence

Colorado's strength entering the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma State is decidedly its defense, a unit that ranked as the Pac-12's best in pass defense, opponent first downs and red zone defense. CU defensive backs Afolabi Laguda and Chidobe Awuzie , and linebacker Kenneth Olugbode , are all first-generation American's whose parents emigrated from the African country.

