No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeri...

No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria- Minister

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Vanguard

Following the uncovering and seizure of several bags of the much dreaded plastic rice by the Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, , yesterday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Thursday, disclosed that Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims that there were plastic rice in Lagos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,606

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC