No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria- Minister
Following the uncovering and seizure of several bags of the much dreaded plastic rice by the Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, , yesterday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Thursday, disclosed that Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims that there were plastic rice in Lagos.
