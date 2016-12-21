Nigeria's 'plastic rice' real but inedible: official

Tests on the rice have shown that the product is "not plastic but ... contaminated with micro-organisms above the permissible limit" and therefore unfit for human consumption, according to the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control. Around 100 bags of "plastic rice" seized in Lagos have turned out to contain real but contaminated rice, authorities said Friday in Nigeria, where prices for the staple have rocketed.

