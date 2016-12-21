Nigeria's Freed Chibok Girls and Families Celebrate Return Home for Christmas

A group of 21 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram militants in October after two-and-a-half years in captivity in northeastern Nigeria were celebrating a "miracle" on Friday as the girls prepared to return to their families for Christmas. The girls were released after Switzerland and the International Red Cross brokered a deal with the militant fighters and have been held in a secret location in the capital Abuja for assessment and debriefing by the Nigerian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.