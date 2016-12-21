Nigeria's Freed Chibok Girls and Families Celebrate Return Home for Christmas
A group of 21 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram militants in October after two-and-a-half years in captivity in northeastern Nigeria were celebrating a "miracle" on Friday as the girls prepared to return to their families for Christmas. The girls were released after Switzerland and the International Red Cross brokered a deal with the militant fighters and have been held in a secret location in the capital Abuja for assessment and debriefing by the Nigerian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov 27
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC