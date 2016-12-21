Nigerian police say they foil plot to...

Nigerian police say they foil plot to bomb Lagos bridge

Nigerian police say they have arrested a leader of oil militants along with explosives they say he plotted to use to bomb a bustling bridge in Lagos, the country's commercial hub. A police statement Thursday says Abiodun Amos was hunted down to a riverbank hideout.

