Nigerian police arrest man suspected of Lagos bridge bomb plot

A plot to blow up a major bridge in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has been foiled following the arrest of a 43-year-old man suspected of being part of a gang that planned to carry out the attack, police said. Nigeria Police Force spokesman Don Awunah said, in a statement issued late on Wednesday, "credible intelligence" suggested the man was an explosives expert who planned to attack the Third Mainland Bridge in the city of 21 million inhabitants.

