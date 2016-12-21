Nigerian customs officials confiscate...

Nigerian customs officials confiscated tonnes of fake rice in Lagos on Wednesday. Photo: EPA

Artificial food products such as fake rice recently confiscated by Nigerian customs officials are intended for restaurant displays and not to be eaten, according to manufacturers. Nigerian customs recently confiscated 2.5 tonnes of fake rice but officials couldn't discern what it was made of, according to a BBC report on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

