Nigerian clubs get Champions League, Confederations cup preliminary round opponent
NPFL champions Rangers International and runners-up Rivers United today got to know who they will face in the preliminary round of the 2017 CAF Champions League. The draw which held in Cairo, Egypt will see league champions Enugu Rangers tackling Algerian side, JS Saoura while league runners-up Rivers United will keep a date with AS Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF champions league preliminary round.
