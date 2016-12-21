Nigerian Army to set up cattle ranche...

Nigerian Army to set up cattle ranches nationwide

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army would be raising up cattle ranches in such a manner that in almost all the divisions, and all the brigades, cattle will be reared. Buratai who was represented by the Chief of Army Logistics, Major General Patrick Akem, stated this on Tuesday at the Commissioning of Mogadishu Cantonment New Mammy Market , Abuja.

Chicago, IL

