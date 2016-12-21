Nigeria will surmount economic challe...

Nigeria will surmount economic challenges, Ambode's wife assures

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Friday said the period of economic challenges in the country was only a passing phase that will soon become history. Mrs. Ambode made the remarks at the Carol Service in Alausa, Ikeja, organized by the State Government, as part of activities to celebrate the 2016 Christmas season.

