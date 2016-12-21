Nigeria: Van Kills 12 Children in Gom...

Nigeria: Van Kills 12 Children in Gombe Maulud Procession

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 12 children were killed when a pickup van ran into a procession of students marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in a town in Gombe state yesterday. A witness, who craved for anonymity, said the driver was coming from Gombe on a high speed when he lost control and ran into the Maulud procession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC