Nigeria to build nuclear plants - Minister
THE Federal Government has said it would embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Wednesday in Abuja.
