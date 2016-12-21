Nigeria: Passengers Sleep At Airport ...

Nigeria: Passengers Sleep At Airport As Harmattan Haze Worsens

For the second day this week, many flights, including some international flights, were cancelled yesterday in Lagos as a result of worsening harmattan haze, Daily Trust reports. The two domestic terminals of Murtala Mohammed International Airport were unusually crowded with stranded passengers waiting to connect flights to parts of the country.

Chicago, IL

