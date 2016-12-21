Nigeria officials stop free Chibok gi...

Nigeria officials stop free Chibok girls being home for Christmas1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Lagos, December 27: Families and a lawyer say Nigerian officials prevented kidnapped Chibok girls freed from more than two years of captivity by Boko Haram Islamic extremists from spending Christmas at home with their families. The news raises questions about Nigeria's handling of the 21 girls freed in October by negotiation with Boko Haram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... 20 hr Aristotle 1
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC