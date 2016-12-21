Nigeria officials stop free Chibok girls being home for Christmas1 hour ago
Lagos, December 27: Families and a lawyer say Nigerian officials prevented kidnapped Chibok girls freed from more than two years of captivity by Boko Haram Islamic extremists from spending Christmas at home with their families. The news raises questions about Nigeria's handling of the 21 girls freed in October by negotiation with Boko Haram.
