Nigeria: Nigeria to Close Abuja Airport for 6 Weeks
The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed for six weeks in February and March 2017 for total repairs on the runway. Mr. Sirika told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the closure will allow Julius Berger carry out total re-construction on the badly damaged airport runway.
