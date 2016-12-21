Nigeria launches digital switchover
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday launched and rolled out Digital Switch Over on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. The project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Broadcasting Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov 27
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC