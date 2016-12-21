Nigeria launches digital switchover

Nigeria launches digital switchover

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday launched and rolled out Digital Switch Over on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. The project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Broadcasting Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC