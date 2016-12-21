Nigeria: Kaduna State Bans Processions
A statement from the Kaduna State Government signed by the media aide to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, called for the cooperation of all citizens to respect the restriction on processions and unlawful assembly until it is formally lifted. Aruwan said the decision was taken after a meeting of heads of security agencies reviewing the security situation in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov 27
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC