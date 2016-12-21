Nigeria: Kaduna State Bans Processions

Nigeria: Kaduna State Bans Processions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

A statement from the Kaduna State Government signed by the media aide to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, called for the cooperation of all citizens to respect the restriction on processions and unlawful assembly until it is formally lifted. Aruwan said the decision was taken after a meeting of heads of security agencies reviewing the security situation in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC