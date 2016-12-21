Nigeria: Govt Gets U.S.$150 Million W...

Nigeria: Govt Gets U.S.$150 Million World Bank Support for Mining Devt

The federal government has secured a $150 million support fund from the World Bank for the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification programme. The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this in Abuja, in his 2016 end of year ministerial briefing and projections for year 2017.

