Nigeria: Foreign Forensic Experts to Investigate Wike's Leaked Audio

The Nigeria Police will hire foreign forensic experts to investigate the leaked audio where Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike was heard threatening to kill uncooperative electoral officials. The audio was released days after the Rivers re-run election that was marred by violence leading to the death of at least two police officers.

