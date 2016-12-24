Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, force...

Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, forced out of last enclave

The Tribune

The Boko Haram extremist group has finally been crushed - driven from its last forest enclave with fighters on the run and no place to hide, Nigeria's president declared Saturday. His victorious statement came as the Islamic State group, with which one faction of Boko Haram is allied, claimed a successful attack on an army barracks in northeast Nigeria's Yobe state "killed and wounded many."

Chicago, IL

