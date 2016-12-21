Nigeria asks air passengers for patience as no quick fix for jet fuel shortages

Dec 21 Nigeria is trying to import more jet fuel but air travelers tired of delays must be patient as a shortage of foreign currency will continue to hurt the airline industry, the minister of aviation said. "The flight has been delayed due to a scarcity of aviation fuel," has become a standard announcement at Nigerian airports, where passengers spend much of the day waiting as the recession-hit West African nation struggles to buy jet fuel in from abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.