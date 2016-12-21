Nigeria: Alleged Mastermind of Third ...

Nigeria: Alleged Mastermind of Third Mainland Bridge Bombing Plot, Arrested

The Nigerian police said they have arrested a man plotting, with some other people at large, to bomb the pivotal Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. In a statement, the police described him as the leader of a militant gang planning to bomb the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Chicago, IL

