Nigeria: Advisers Still Want Magu for Anti-Graft Top Job
Hours after the Nigerian Senate rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption wrote to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to re-submit his name to the lawmakers, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt. The Upper House, last Thursday, declined to confirm Mr. Magu's nomination, citing "available security report" sent to it by the State Security Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov 27
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC