Nigeria: Advisers Still Want Magu for Anti-Graft Top Job

Hours after the Nigerian Senate rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption wrote to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to re-submit his name to the lawmakers, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt. The Upper House, last Thursday, declined to confirm Mr. Magu's nomination, citing "available security report" sent to it by the State Security Service.

