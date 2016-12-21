Miss Nigeria begins "Green-Girl'' Pro...

Miss Nigeria begins "Green-Girl'' Project

The new Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has commenced work on the "Green-Girl'' Project, a Miss Nigeria Initiative, preparatory to representing the country at the Miss Intercontinental pageant next year, the organisers have said. The organisers of the pageant since 1957, Daily Times of Nigeria , made the disclosure in a statement by the Communications officer on Friday in Lagos.

Chicago, IL

