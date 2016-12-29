Limbless Nigerian teen who lived in a plastic bowl dies
NIGERIA: A Nigerian girl with no limbs who lived her life in a plastic bowl has died. Rahma Haruna, 19, became well known when photos of her appeared online earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|13 hr
|Aristotle
|1
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC