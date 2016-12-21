Let's pray for Nigerian security agen...

Let's pray for Nigerian security agencies in distress

While the nation was lamenting the joke that APC leaders have turned the Nigerian Police into, following their failure to successfully rig the Rivers Rerun Elections , the Department of State Services has followed suit, singing shamefully from a criminally composed hymn book. On Thursday evening, within the space of 15minutes, I received close to 50 calls and text messages from journalists, all seeking the response of the Rivers State Government on yet another concocted statement to justify the mayhem visited on the people of Rivers State, this time by the DSS.

