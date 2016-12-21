Lawyer: 3 Nigerian death row inmates secretly executed
Three convicted criminals on death row for about two decades have been secretly executed in the first hangings in Nigeria since 2013, human rights lawyers and a fellow inmate said Thursday. The executions breach a seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in this West African country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Wed
|Aristotle
|1
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
|Muslim brotherhood
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC