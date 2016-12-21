Kids in poor countries have higher death rates from abdominal surgery

Children who have emergency surgery for conditions like appendicitis may be up to seven times more likely to die when they live in poor countries than when they live in more affluent nations, a study suggests. While previous research has documented disparities in mortality rates based on poverty levels in different countries for adults, the current study offers fresh evidence that this problem also impacts children, said study author Dr. Adesoji Ademuyiwa of the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.