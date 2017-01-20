Governor of the year Bagudu: The Nigerian rice flag-bearer

BY OCHEREOME NNANNA, Chairman, Editorial Board On Wednesday, 21st December, 2016, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and his Kebbi State counterpart, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu , carried out an inspiring assignment together at the Conference Chamber of the Government House of Lagos State: they launched the "Lake Rice" brand for consumption in Lagos, nationwide and the world at large. Lagos offered to sell the 50 kilogramme of the product at the subsidised price of N12,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.